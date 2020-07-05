All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated April 2 2020 at 5:50 AM

4288 Kiowa Drive

4288 Kiowa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4288 Kiowa Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic location just minutes from Hwy 121, allows for lock and leave lifestyle at no cost of yard work! Spacious 2br 2.5ba, 2 car garage checks all the boxes. Exceptional layout, tasteful décor & beautiful, beginning with the stained & enclosed concrete patio that welcomes you home. Enjoy coffee on the patio every morning and your favorite glass of wine fireside in the evening. Bright home with lots of natural light.Granite countertops, 42 in cabinets, downstairs guest bath & comfortable living room with cast stone fireplace. Escape upstairs to the massive master bedroom with large updated bathroom featuring a separate shower and soaking tub. Even the secondary bedroom is huge with it's own private bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4288 Kiowa Drive have any available units?
4288 Kiowa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4288 Kiowa Drive have?
Some of 4288 Kiowa Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4288 Kiowa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4288 Kiowa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4288 Kiowa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4288 Kiowa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 4288 Kiowa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4288 Kiowa Drive offers parking.
Does 4288 Kiowa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4288 Kiowa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4288 Kiowa Drive have a pool?
No, 4288 Kiowa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4288 Kiowa Drive have accessible units?
No, 4288 Kiowa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4288 Kiowa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4288 Kiowa Drive has units with dishwashers.

