4288 Kiowa Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic location just minutes from Hwy 121, allows for lock and leave lifestyle at no cost of yard work! Spacious 2br 2.5ba, 2 car garage checks all the boxes. Exceptional layout, tasteful décor & beautiful, beginning with the stained & enclosed concrete patio that welcomes you home. Enjoy coffee on the patio every morning and your favorite glass of wine fireside in the evening. Bright home with lots of natural light.Granite countertops, 42 in cabinets, downstairs guest bath & comfortable living room with cast stone fireplace. Escape upstairs to the massive master bedroom with large updated bathroom featuring a separate shower and soaking tub. Even the secondary bedroom is huge with it's own private bathroom.