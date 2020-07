Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

This beautiful home has the upkeep and upgrades like a new home. Immaculately maintained with a flexible floor plan that includes a study or 2nd living area on the 2nd floor. 3 XL bedrooms and laundry room upstairs. Upgraded lighting, built in speaker system, balcony off of master suite, plantation shutters, ceramic tile, wood floors, extended breakfast bar, granite, stainless appliances, and fenced yard. Great central location and great schools.