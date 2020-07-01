All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 3730 Elizabeth Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
3730 Elizabeth Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

3730 Elizabeth Drive

3730 Elizabeth Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3730 Elizabeth Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WOW! Spectacular home with so much natural light and modern look. This beautifully remodeled home has light grey paint, wood look tile floors, granite counter tops throughout, SS appliances and refrigerator, windows all over, remodeled baths, jetted tub, separate shower and dual sinks in master, and stone style back splash. Covered patio with landscaped yard is perfect for enjoying the evening or entertaining. Open floor plan gives the home a much larger feel. You will be amazed, come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3730 Elizabeth Drive have any available units?
3730 Elizabeth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3730 Elizabeth Drive have?
Some of 3730 Elizabeth Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3730 Elizabeth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3730 Elizabeth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3730 Elizabeth Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3730 Elizabeth Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 3730 Elizabeth Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3730 Elizabeth Drive offers parking.
Does 3730 Elizabeth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3730 Elizabeth Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3730 Elizabeth Drive have a pool?
No, 3730 Elizabeth Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3730 Elizabeth Drive have accessible units?
No, 3730 Elizabeth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3730 Elizabeth Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3730 Elizabeth Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hutton Creek
3525 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Rialto by Cortland
4230 Fairway Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010
Villas of Josey Ranch
2050 Keller Springs Road
Carrollton, TX 75006
Sloane Street Apartments
4216 Sloane Street
Carrollton, TX 75007
Sevilla Condos
1455 N. Perry Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
The Place At Saddle Creek
3420 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Bella Vida at Coyote Ridge
4253 Hunt Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010
Frankford Station
1700 West Frankford Road
Carrollton, TX 75007

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District