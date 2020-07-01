3730 Elizabeth Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

WOW! Spectacular home with so much natural light and modern look. This beautifully remodeled home has light grey paint, wood look tile floors, granite counter tops throughout, SS appliances and refrigerator, windows all over, remodeled baths, jetted tub, separate shower and dual sinks in master, and stone style back splash. Covered patio with landscaped yard is perfect for enjoying the evening or entertaining. Open floor plan gives the home a much larger feel. You will be amazed, come see it today!