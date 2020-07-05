3033 E Hebron Pkwy

Amenities

Active responsible Living. Special offer including free rent and moving allowance!

Welcome to Atlas Point at Prestonwood Apartments - a community built around health, wellness, and vigor, reserved for responsibles ages 62 and up. Coming January 2018, Atlas Point invites active responsibles to live life to the fullest in our brand new independent lifestyle community!



Apartment Home Features:

Patio or Balcony

Dining Room

Pantry

Washer/Dryer in Unit

Granite Countertops

Stainless Steel Appliances

Refrigerator Freezer

Range/Oven

Microwave

Dishwasher

Garbage Disposal

Central Heat and Air Conditioning

Cable or Satellite TV Available

Walk-in Closets

Wheelchair Access

Extra Storage

Pet-friendly

High-speed Internet and TV Included in Rent