3033 E Hebron Pkwy

Amenities
Active responsible Living. Special offer including free rent and moving allowance!
Welcome to Atlas Point at Prestonwood Apartments - a community built around health, wellness, and vigor, reserved for responsibles ages 62 and up. Coming January 2018, Atlas Point invites active responsibles to live life to the fullest in our brand new independent lifestyle community!
Apartment Home Features:
Patio or Balcony
Dining Room
Pantry
Washer/Dryer in Unit
Granite Countertops
Stainless Steel Appliances
Refrigerator Freezer
Range/Oven
Microwave
Dishwasher
Garbage Disposal
Central Heat and Air Conditioning
Cable or Satellite TV Available
Walk-in Closets
Wheelchair Access
Extra Storage
Pet-friendly
High-speed Internet and TV Included in Rent