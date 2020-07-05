All apartments in Carrollton
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
3033 E Hebron Pkwy
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3033 E Hebron Pkwy

3033 East Hebron Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

3033 East Hebron Parkway, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Active responsible Living. Special offer including free rent and moving allowance!
Welcome to Atlas Point at Prestonwood Apartments - a community built around health, wellness, and vigor, reserved for responsibles ages 62 and up. Coming January 2018, Atlas Point invites active responsibles to live life to the fullest in our brand new independent lifestyle community!

Apartment Home Features:
Patio or Balcony
Dining Room
Pantry
Washer/Dryer in Unit
Granite Countertops
Stainless Steel Appliances
Refrigerator Freezer
Range/Oven
Microwave
Dishwasher
Garbage Disposal
Central Heat and Air Conditioning
Cable or Satellite TV Available
Walk-in Closets
Wheelchair Access
Extra Storage
Pet-friendly
High-speed Internet and TV Included in Rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3033 E Hebron Pkwy have any available units?
3033 E Hebron Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3033 E Hebron Pkwy have?
Some of 3033 E Hebron Pkwy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3033 E Hebron Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
3033 E Hebron Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3033 E Hebron Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 3033 E Hebron Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 3033 E Hebron Pkwy offer parking?
No, 3033 E Hebron Pkwy does not offer parking.
Does 3033 E Hebron Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3033 E Hebron Pkwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3033 E Hebron Pkwy have a pool?
No, 3033 E Hebron Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 3033 E Hebron Pkwy have accessible units?
Yes, 3033 E Hebron Pkwy has accessible units.
Does 3033 E Hebron Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3033 E Hebron Pkwy has units with dishwashers.

