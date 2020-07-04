All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 3022 N Josey Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
3022 N Josey Lane
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:42 AM

3022 N Josey Lane

3022 North Josey Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3022 North Josey Lane, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Villa Siena proudly managed by Northstar Group.

Stop looking and come in today to see our newly renovated leasing office and property!

The A1 floor plan is a 655 square foot 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment home. 12 month lease term for a price of $870.00 per month.

**Ask about our newly upgraded A1.

It includes:

*Laminate hardwood flooring through out wet areas and carpeting
*Spacious Closet
*Private Balcony/Patio
*Ceiling fans
*Fireplaces
*Much more!

Mon - Fri 8:30am - 5:30pm
Saturday 10am - 5pm
Sunday CLOSED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3022 N Josey Lane have any available units?
3022 N Josey Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3022 N Josey Lane have?
Some of 3022 N Josey Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3022 N Josey Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3022 N Josey Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3022 N Josey Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3022 N Josey Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 3022 N Josey Lane offer parking?
No, 3022 N Josey Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3022 N Josey Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3022 N Josey Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3022 N Josey Lane have a pool?
No, 3022 N Josey Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3022 N Josey Lane have accessible units?
No, 3022 N Josey Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3022 N Josey Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3022 N Josey Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Tree Condos
2730 Oak Tree Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Residences at the Collection
4025 Huffines Blvd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Hutton Creek
3525 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Greentree Apartments
1120 Mac Arthur Dr
Carrollton, TX 75007
Olympus on Main
1011 South Main Street
Carrollton, TX 75137
Mansions At Sunset Ridge
1440 Carrollton Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Indian Creek
3910 Old Denton Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Bella Vida at Coyote Ridge
4253 Hunt Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District