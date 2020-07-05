All apartments in Carrollton
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated August 1 2019 at 11:49 PM

2903 Winterberry Drive

2903 Winterberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2903 Winterberry Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A lovely 3 bed 2 bath home in a well established neighborhood. Living room has a vaulted ceiling. Split bedroom plan with ceiling fan in the Master bedroom. Nice size Living room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Eat In kitchen. Laundry in the hallway. Landlord allows 1 dog only no other pets. Case by Case on dog.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2903 Winterberry Drive have any available units?
2903 Winterberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2903 Winterberry Drive have?
Some of 2903 Winterberry Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2903 Winterberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2903 Winterberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2903 Winterberry Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2903 Winterberry Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2903 Winterberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2903 Winterberry Drive offers parking.
Does 2903 Winterberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2903 Winterberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2903 Winterberry Drive have a pool?
No, 2903 Winterberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2903 Winterberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 2903 Winterberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2903 Winterberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2903 Winterberry Drive has units with dishwashers.

