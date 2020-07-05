2903 Winterberry Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan fireplace oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A lovely 3 bed 2 bath home in a well established neighborhood. Living room has a vaulted ceiling. Split bedroom plan with ceiling fan in the Master bedroom. Nice size Living room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Eat In kitchen. Laundry in the hallway. Landlord allows 1 dog only no other pets. Case by Case on dog.