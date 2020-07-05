2903 Winterberry Drive

A lovely 3 bed 2 bath home in a well established neighborhood. Living room has a vaulted ceiling. Split bedroom plan with ceiling fan in the Master bedroom. Nice size Living room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Eat In kitchen. Laundry in the hallway. Landlord allows 1 dog only no other pets. Case by Case on dog.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
