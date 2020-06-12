All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated February 22 2020

2813 Lindale Drive

2813 Lindale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2813 Lindale Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Move-in Ready! Luxury Townhome Community with lots of community amentities such as Swimming Pool and Fitness Center. Mondern Traditional Design with hardwood floor through out the house; Open Plan with georgeous eletronic fireplace, contemporary quartz countertops; Bathroom equipped with frameless showers and stand-alone tubs. Huge 3rd floor game room can also be your media room, home office or second master suites! This townhome has easy access to DNT, PGBT and 121 Highway and is surrounded by many entertaining and dining options such as Willow Bend Shopping Mall, Cinemark, Legacy West! Ideal for yong family or commuters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2813 Lindale Drive have any available units?
2813 Lindale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2813 Lindale Drive have?
Some of 2813 Lindale Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2813 Lindale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2813 Lindale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2813 Lindale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2813 Lindale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2813 Lindale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2813 Lindale Drive offers parking.
Does 2813 Lindale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2813 Lindale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2813 Lindale Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2813 Lindale Drive has a pool.
Does 2813 Lindale Drive have accessible units?
No, 2813 Lindale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2813 Lindale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2813 Lindale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

