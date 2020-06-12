2813 Lindale Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities gym game room parking pool garage media room

Move-in Ready! Luxury Townhome Community with lots of community amentities such as Swimming Pool and Fitness Center. Mondern Traditional Design with hardwood floor through out the house; Open Plan with georgeous eletronic fireplace, contemporary quartz countertops; Bathroom equipped with frameless showers and stand-alone tubs. Huge 3rd floor game room can also be your media room, home office or second master suites! This townhome has easy access to DNT, PGBT and 121 Highway and is surrounded by many entertaining and dining options such as Willow Bend Shopping Mall, Cinemark, Legacy West! Ideal for yong family or commuters.