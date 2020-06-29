2742 E Wentwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Immediate occupancy! You will enjoy this cute home conveniently located to schools, GBT, Addison, DFW Airport, Addison Airport, west Plano and Legacy commercial Hub. Efficient layout. HUGE Backyard. Tenant and or agent to verify all information including schools & sqft. No smoking indoors. Appliances are included (refrigerator & washer, dryer). Lawn service is also included with the monthly rent. $350 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Application fee $45 per person over the age of 18. Use TAR lease application form. As you scroll through the pics, please note, the next pics beside living room pictures are pics of the same room with virtual staged furniture to give you a sense of how the room can look.