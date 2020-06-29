All apartments in Carrollton
2742 E Wentwood Drive
2742 E Wentwood Drive

2742 East Wentwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2742 East Wentwood Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Immediate occupancy! You will enjoy this cute home conveniently located to schools, GBT, Addison, DFW Airport, Addison Airport, west Plano and Legacy commercial Hub. Efficient layout. HUGE Backyard. Tenant and or agent to verify all information including schools & sqft. No smoking indoors. Appliances are included (refrigerator & washer, dryer). Lawn service is also included with the monthly rent. $350 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Application fee $45 per person over the age of 18. Use TAR lease application form. As you scroll through the pics, please note, the next pics beside living room pictures are pics of the same room with virtual staged furniture to give you a sense of how the room can look.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2742 E Wentwood Drive have any available units?
2742 E Wentwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2742 E Wentwood Drive have?
Some of 2742 E Wentwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2742 E Wentwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2742 E Wentwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2742 E Wentwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2742 E Wentwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2742 E Wentwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2742 E Wentwood Drive offers parking.
Does 2742 E Wentwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2742 E Wentwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2742 E Wentwood Drive have a pool?
No, 2742 E Wentwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2742 E Wentwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2742 E Wentwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2742 E Wentwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2742 E Wentwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

