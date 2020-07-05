2732 Shadygrove Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Beautiful over-sized corner lot with mature landscaping in quiet sought after Briarwyck Estates. Upon entry spacious dining room connects directly with kitchen. First living space includes gas fireplace, wood floors, vaulted ceilings with wood beams. The 2nd living space can be used as a game room or 4th bedroom. The kitchen features a double oven, microwave, dishwasher, REFRIGERATOR, and tons of cabinet space for storage. Utility room includes a WASHER & DRYER. The master bedroom features his and her walk in closets, separate dual vanities, garden tub, and separate walk in shower. Private backyard includes covered patio, POOL, and large grass space. POOL AND YARD SERVICE ARE INCLUDED IN MONTHLY RENT.