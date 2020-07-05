All apartments in Carrollton
2732 Shadygrove Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2732 Shadygrove Lane

2732 Shadygrove Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2732 Shadygrove Ln, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful over-sized corner lot with mature landscaping in quiet sought after Briarwyck Estates. Upon entry spacious dining room connects directly with kitchen. First living space includes gas fireplace, wood floors, vaulted ceilings with wood beams. The 2nd living space can be used as a game room or 4th bedroom. The kitchen features a double oven, microwave, dishwasher, REFRIGERATOR, and tons of cabinet space for storage. Utility room includes a WASHER & DRYER. The master bedroom features his and her walk in closets, separate dual vanities, garden tub, and separate walk in shower. Private backyard includes covered patio, POOL, and large grass space. POOL AND YARD SERVICE ARE INCLUDED IN MONTHLY RENT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2732 Shadygrove Lane have any available units?
2732 Shadygrove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2732 Shadygrove Lane have?
Some of 2732 Shadygrove Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2732 Shadygrove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2732 Shadygrove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2732 Shadygrove Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2732 Shadygrove Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2732 Shadygrove Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2732 Shadygrove Lane offers parking.
Does 2732 Shadygrove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2732 Shadygrove Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2732 Shadygrove Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2732 Shadygrove Lane has a pool.
Does 2732 Shadygrove Lane have accessible units?
No, 2732 Shadygrove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2732 Shadygrove Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2732 Shadygrove Lane has units with dishwashers.

