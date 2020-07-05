All apartments in Carrollton
2644 Deep Valley Trail

2644 Deep Valley Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2644 Deep Valley Trail, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This stunning 4 bed, 2.5 bath home offers beautiful wood & decorative ceramic tile floors throughout the house, 3 living areas including a formal one for your special visitors, a butler's pantry that connects formal dining room & ample kitchen. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinets, good natural lighting, & granite counter tops including the island. The breakfast nook has bay windows that overlook a beautiful well maintained pool. Backyard offers a covered patio, great entertainment area for your summer days. Back electrical gate provides additional privacy and parking space.Great location, easy access to George Bush and NDT. Whirlpool french door fridge included. Also, pool maintenance included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2644 Deep Valley Trail have any available units?
2644 Deep Valley Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2644 Deep Valley Trail have?
Some of 2644 Deep Valley Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2644 Deep Valley Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2644 Deep Valley Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2644 Deep Valley Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2644 Deep Valley Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2644 Deep Valley Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2644 Deep Valley Trail offers parking.
Does 2644 Deep Valley Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2644 Deep Valley Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2644 Deep Valley Trail have a pool?
Yes, 2644 Deep Valley Trail has a pool.
Does 2644 Deep Valley Trail have accessible units?
No, 2644 Deep Valley Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2644 Deep Valley Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2644 Deep Valley Trail has units with dishwashers.

