2644 Deep Valley Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

This stunning 4 bed, 2.5 bath home offers beautiful wood & decorative ceramic tile floors throughout the house, 3 living areas including a formal one for your special visitors, a butler's pantry that connects formal dining room & ample kitchen. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinets, good natural lighting, & granite counter tops including the island. The breakfast nook has bay windows that overlook a beautiful well maintained pool. Backyard offers a covered patio, great entertainment area for your summer days. Back electrical gate provides additional privacy and parking space.Great location, easy access to George Bush and NDT. Whirlpool french door fridge included. Also, pool maintenance included in the rent.