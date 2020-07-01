2513 Country Place

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking pool garage tennis court

Do not miss this gorgeous, updated, waterfront property in highly sought after Country Place! This home over looks both the lake and the creek and is complete with all the amenities Country Place has to offer. Golf, tennis, swimming pool and club house. The home features Escalera Wood floors and fresh paint both completed in September 2019. The large living room has vaulted ceilings and a beautiful stone fireplace with french doors leading out to the large deck and gorgeous views of the lake. Gourmet kitchen has quartz counter tops and SS appliances. The downstairs master bath retreat also has quartz counter tops and an updated shower with marble tile. Upstairs are two additional bedrooms and a game room.