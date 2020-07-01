All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated October 31 2019

2513 Country Place

2513 Country Place · No Longer Available
Location

2513 Country Place, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Do not miss this gorgeous, updated, waterfront property in highly sought after Country Place! This home over looks both the lake and the creek and is complete with all the amenities Country Place has to offer. Golf, tennis, swimming pool and club house. The home features Escalera Wood floors and fresh paint both completed in September 2019. The large living room has vaulted ceilings and a beautiful stone fireplace with french doors leading out to the large deck and gorgeous views of the lake. Gourmet kitchen has quartz counter tops and SS appliances. The downstairs master bath retreat also has quartz counter tops and an updated shower with marble tile. Upstairs are two additional bedrooms and a game room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2513 Country Place have any available units?
2513 Country Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2513 Country Place have?
Some of 2513 Country Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2513 Country Place currently offering any rent specials?
2513 Country Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2513 Country Place pet-friendly?
No, 2513 Country Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2513 Country Place offer parking?
Yes, 2513 Country Place offers parking.
Does 2513 Country Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2513 Country Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2513 Country Place have a pool?
Yes, 2513 Country Place has a pool.
Does 2513 Country Place have accessible units?
No, 2513 Country Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2513 Country Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2513 Country Place has units with dishwashers.

