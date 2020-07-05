All apartments in Carrollton
2328 Janna Way

2328 Janna Way · No Longer Available
Location

2328 Janna Way, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Cozy 2 story updated 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath located in the heart of Carrollton. Great location! Easy access to 190 Georage Bush turnpike, Shopping center, Restaurants. Updated Wood floor throughout the entire house include stairs and closet. 20x20 Titles lead to the Dinning and Kitchen. Open with Island , Granite Countertop. Master suite is downstairs with Jetted tub, Iron staircase, Large game room and two bedrooms are upstairs. Stone Elevation.
Refrigerator and Washer & Dryer stay the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2328 Janna Way have any available units?
2328 Janna Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2328 Janna Way have?
Some of 2328 Janna Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2328 Janna Way currently offering any rent specials?
2328 Janna Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2328 Janna Way pet-friendly?
No, 2328 Janna Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2328 Janna Way offer parking?
Yes, 2328 Janna Way offers parking.
Does 2328 Janna Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2328 Janna Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2328 Janna Way have a pool?
No, 2328 Janna Way does not have a pool.
Does 2328 Janna Way have accessible units?
No, 2328 Janna Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2328 Janna Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2328 Janna Way has units with dishwashers.

