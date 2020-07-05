2328 Janna Way

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Cozy 2 story updated 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath located in the heart of Carrollton. Great location! Easy access to 190 Georage Bush turnpike, Shopping center, Restaurants. Updated Wood floor throughout the entire house include stairs and closet. 20x20 Titles lead to the Dinning and Kitchen. Open with Island , Granite Countertop. Master suite is downstairs with Jetted tub, Iron staircase, Large game room and two bedrooms are upstairs. Stone Elevation.

Refrigerator and Washer & Dryer stay the property.