Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Nicely updated & well-maintained two-story condo in an excellent location within minutes President George Bush Turnpike, Dallas North Tollway, I635. Beautiful 3.2 two-story condo, one bedroom & bathroom down, two bedrooms & bathroom up. Wood floors with ceramic tiles in wet areas, refrigerator in 2019, and dishwasher in 2018. Laminate floor with ceramic tiles in a wet area. Well maintained community. 2 pools.