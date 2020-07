Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath has features you won't want to miss. Kitchen and baths have recently been updated on this charming half duplex. Updates include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, new fixtures, ceiling fans and an open kitchen to name a few. Plenty of light. Enjoy private backyard. Great location close to George Bush. A must see! Hurry in- this one won't last. Lawn service included. Some dogs ok. No cats please