2229 Lexington Way

Amenities
Enjoy open concept living at the Taylor Morrison built property, exhibiting 'Dandelion' floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 1 half bath. The interior features all wood floors in the main living area, a stylish fireplace in the living and a gourmet kitchen with granite counters and white cabinets. The 1st floor features a master suite, living, dining, kitchen and the study with built-in desk and cabinets. The master bath features framed mirrors, dual sink, stand up shower & a large walk-in closet. Mud area for jackets and backpacks available at the entry from the garage. The second level features three secondary bedrooms and a full bath. Also available for SALE at MLS #14277886