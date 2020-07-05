2229 Lexington Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy open concept living at the Taylor Morrison built property, exhibiting 'Dandelion' floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 1 half bath. The interior features all wood floors in the main living area, a stylish fireplace in the living and a gourmet kitchen with granite counters and white cabinets. The 1st floor features a master suite, living, dining, kitchen and the study with built-in desk and cabinets. The master bath features framed mirrors, dual sink, stand up shower & a large walk-in closet. Mud area for jackets and backpacks available at the entry from the garage. The second level features three secondary bedrooms and a full bath. Also available for SALE at MLS #14277886