All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 2229 Lexington Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
2229 Lexington Way
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

2229 Lexington Way

2229 Lexington Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2229 Lexington Way, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy open concept living at the Taylor Morrison built property, exhibiting 'Dandelion' floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 1 half bath. The interior features all wood floors in the main living area, a stylish fireplace in the living and a gourmet kitchen with granite counters and white cabinets. The 1st floor features a master suite, living, dining, kitchen and the study with built-in desk and cabinets. The master bath features framed mirrors, dual sink, stand up shower & a large walk-in closet. Mud area for jackets and backpacks available at the entry from the garage. The second level features three secondary bedrooms and a full bath. Also available for SALE at MLS #14277886

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2229 Lexington Way have any available units?
2229 Lexington Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2229 Lexington Way have?
Some of 2229 Lexington Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2229 Lexington Way currently offering any rent specials?
2229 Lexington Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2229 Lexington Way pet-friendly?
No, 2229 Lexington Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2229 Lexington Way offer parking?
Yes, 2229 Lexington Way offers parking.
Does 2229 Lexington Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2229 Lexington Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2229 Lexington Way have a pool?
No, 2229 Lexington Way does not have a pool.
Does 2229 Lexington Way have accessible units?
No, 2229 Lexington Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2229 Lexington Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2229 Lexington Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mansions At Sunset Ridge
1440 Carrollton Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Hebron Oaks
1930 E Hebron Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75007
Keystone At Castle Hills
4600 N Josey Ln
Carrollton, TX 75056
Mustang Park Apartments
4645 Plano Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Wind Dance
1220 Indian Run Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010
Bella Vida at Coyote Ridge
4253 Hunt Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010
Westbridge
2300 Marsh Ln
Carrollton, TX 75006
Frankford Station
1700 West Frankford Road
Carrollton, TX 75007

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District