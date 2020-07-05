All apartments in Carrollton
2218 Salem Drive

2218 Salem Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2218 Salem Drive, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Completely updated beautiful town home with 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, and 2 car garage in a highly reputed Carrollton City. Home features new roof,minor foundation works fixed with life long warranty,new drainage system installed with city permit,all bedroom and living area laminated wood floor,kitchen and downstairs living area tiles floor.Front side widen new driveway helpful for lot of parking space.Upstairs balcony enjoyable for family gathering.Locked Community pool entertainment for kids in summer.Don.t miss this house own it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2218 Salem Drive have any available units?
2218 Salem Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2218 Salem Drive have?
Some of 2218 Salem Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2218 Salem Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2218 Salem Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2218 Salem Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2218 Salem Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2218 Salem Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2218 Salem Drive offers parking.
Does 2218 Salem Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2218 Salem Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2218 Salem Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2218 Salem Drive has a pool.
Does 2218 Salem Drive have accessible units?
No, 2218 Salem Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2218 Salem Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2218 Salem Drive has units with dishwashers.

