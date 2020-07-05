2218 Salem Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Completely updated beautiful town home with 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, and 2 car garage in a highly reputed Carrollton City. Home features new roof,minor foundation works fixed with life long warranty,new drainage system installed with city permit,all bedroom and living area laminated wood floor,kitchen and downstairs living area tiles floor.Front side widen new driveway helpful for lot of parking space.Upstairs balcony enjoyable for family gathering.Locked Community pool entertainment for kids in summer.Don.t miss this house own it.