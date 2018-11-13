2211 Montclair Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Charming updated 3 beds, 2 baths townhome surround by single resident homes. Minutes to 190 Highway and 35 Highway. Updated including fresh paint interior and new tile floor on first floor and Luxury water roof vinyl plank flooring upstairs. New interior doors and base board. New Granite Kitchen counter top with dual sink. Bathroom updated include new tile, vanity, light fixture, toilet in hallway bathroom on first floor and 2nd bathrooms upstairs. Ready to move in. 3 beds room on 2nd floor, and Living room, dinning and kitchen on first floors. Kitchen pictures will be uploaded tomorrow