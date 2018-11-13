All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated November 5 2019 at 6:55 AM

2211 Montclair Drive

2211 Montclair Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2211 Montclair Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming updated 3 beds, 2 baths townhome surround by single resident homes. Minutes to 190 Highway and 35 Highway. Updated including fresh paint interior and new tile floor on first floor and Luxury water roof vinyl plank flooring upstairs. New interior doors and base board. New Granite Kitchen counter top with dual sink. Bathroom updated include new tile, vanity, light fixture, toilet in hallway bathroom on first floor and 2nd bathrooms upstairs. Ready to move in. 3 beds room on 2nd floor, and Living room, dinning and kitchen on first floors. Kitchen pictures will be uploaded tomorrow

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2211 Montclair Drive have any available units?
2211 Montclair Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2211 Montclair Drive have?
Some of 2211 Montclair Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2211 Montclair Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2211 Montclair Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2211 Montclair Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2211 Montclair Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2211 Montclair Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2211 Montclair Drive offers parking.
Does 2211 Montclair Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2211 Montclair Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2211 Montclair Drive have a pool?
No, 2211 Montclair Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2211 Montclair Drive have accessible units?
No, 2211 Montclair Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2211 Montclair Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2211 Montclair Drive has units with dishwashers.

