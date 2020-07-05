2211 Meadowstone Drive

Amenities
Fabulous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with formal living, dining room and 2 car garage in sought after Carrollton. Kitchen features granite counters, decorative backsplash, breakfast bar and SS appliances. Spacious family room with laminate wood flooring, bay window and fireplace. Large master offers sitting area, his+her vanities, separate shower & jetted tub. All secondary bedrooms are generous in size. Backyard has covered patio and fenced yard. Updates include decorative lighting, ceiling fans, laminate wood floors, carpet, neutral paint, 5 in baseboards down. Convenient location close to highways and shopping.