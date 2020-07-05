All apartments in Carrollton
2211 Meadowstone Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

2211 Meadowstone Drive

2211 Meadowstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2211 Meadowstone Drive, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with formal living, dining room and 2 car garage in sought after Carrollton. Kitchen features granite counters, decorative backsplash, breakfast bar and SS appliances. Spacious family room with laminate wood flooring, bay window and fireplace. Large master offers sitting area, his+her vanities, separate shower & jetted tub. All secondary bedrooms are generous in size. Backyard has covered patio and fenced yard. Updates include decorative lighting, ceiling fans, laminate wood floors, carpet, neutral paint, 5 in baseboards down. Convenient location close to highways and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2211 Meadowstone Drive have any available units?
2211 Meadowstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2211 Meadowstone Drive have?
Some of 2211 Meadowstone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2211 Meadowstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2211 Meadowstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2211 Meadowstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2211 Meadowstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2211 Meadowstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2211 Meadowstone Drive offers parking.
Does 2211 Meadowstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2211 Meadowstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2211 Meadowstone Drive have a pool?
No, 2211 Meadowstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2211 Meadowstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 2211 Meadowstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2211 Meadowstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2211 Meadowstone Drive has units with dishwashers.

