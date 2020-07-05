2109 Sequoyah Way

Amenities

3 Bedroom 2 bath Totally Remodeled. Design paint colors throughout the house! Open concept kitchen dining area with new tile flooring. Kitchen features granite countertop with all new stainless Steel appliances. Secondary living area has laminated flooring. Bedrooms are spacious and have all new carpet. Master Bath has a new walk in shower and new vanity. Guest shower updated tile and new glass sliding door. Recessed Lighting throughout the home, including the shower!! Foundation repaired in May. Ready for a family.