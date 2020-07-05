All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 2102 Willowgate Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
2102 Willowgate Lane
Last updated June 10 2019 at 10:05 PM

2102 Willowgate Lane

2102 Willowgate Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2102 Willowgate Lane, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
BRIGHT and MODERN town-home w STUNNING features! Upgrades include custom hardwood flooring, decorative lighting, and new fence! Kitchen adorned w crisp white cabinetry and SS appliances (INCLUDES REFRIGERATOR less than 2 years old AND less than 2 year old WASHER AND DRYER!) Venta-hood and kitchen sink add to the list of upgrades in this BEAUTIFUL SPACE! Master bath has LARGE modern tiled shower w built in cubbies, dual sinks and WALK IN closet. Enter through private enclosed courtyard and enjoy entertaining, playing, or just relaxing in private fenced in back yard w large open patio. Flex room and extra storage in garage are nice BONUSES. Easy access to all Dallas has to offer. View today-won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2102 Willowgate Lane have any available units?
2102 Willowgate Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2102 Willowgate Lane have?
Some of 2102 Willowgate Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2102 Willowgate Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2102 Willowgate Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2102 Willowgate Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2102 Willowgate Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2102 Willowgate Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2102 Willowgate Lane offers parking.
Does 2102 Willowgate Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2102 Willowgate Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2102 Willowgate Lane have a pool?
No, 2102 Willowgate Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2102 Willowgate Lane have accessible units?
No, 2102 Willowgate Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2102 Willowgate Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2102 Willowgate Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas of Josey Ranch
2050 Keller Springs Road
Carrollton, TX 75006
Mansions At Sunset Ridge
1440 Carrollton Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Spicewood Crossing
2925 Keller Springs Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Galleria Townhomes
1737 E Frankford Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Keystone At Castle Hills
4600 N Josey Ln
Carrollton, TX 75056
Hillside
1020 Raleigh Dr
Carrollton, TX 75007
Mustang Park Apartments
4645 Plano Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Sevilla Condos
1455 N. Perry Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District