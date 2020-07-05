2102 Willowgate Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

BRIGHT and MODERN town-home w STUNNING features! Upgrades include custom hardwood flooring, decorative lighting, and new fence! Kitchen adorned w crisp white cabinetry and SS appliances (INCLUDES REFRIGERATOR less than 2 years old AND less than 2 year old WASHER AND DRYER!) Venta-hood and kitchen sink add to the list of upgrades in this BEAUTIFUL SPACE! Master bath has LARGE modern tiled shower w built in cubbies, dual sinks and WALK IN closet. Enter through private enclosed courtyard and enjoy entertaining, playing, or just relaxing in private fenced in back yard w large open patio. Flex room and extra storage in garage are nice BONUSES. Easy access to all Dallas has to offer. View today-won't last!