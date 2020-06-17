All apartments in Carrollton
2046 Embassy Way
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:18 AM

2046 Embassy Way

2046 Embassy Way · No Longer Available
Location

2046 Embassy Way, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful duplex in Northcrest Estates south of George Bush of Josey. Great layout with spacious living area with fireplace, open to kitchen with nice appliances and refrigerator. Split bedroom allows privacy to your 2nd floor master suite with mezzanine that could be workout or office space. First floor bedroom with access to private courtyard Second floor master. This duplex has quality wood laminate floors in Living, kitchen and dining area. Full size utility room in kitchen with washer and dryer included. Easy access carport and enjoy the pool amenities that this private neighborhood offers. Pets are case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

