2046 Embassy Way

Beautiful duplex in Northcrest Estates south of George Bush of Josey. Great layout with spacious living area with fireplace, open to kitchen with nice appliances and refrigerator. Split bedroom allows privacy to your 2nd floor master suite with mezzanine that could be workout or office space. First floor bedroom with access to private courtyard Second floor master. This duplex has quality wood laminate floors in Living, kitchen and dining area. Full size utility room in kitchen with washer and dryer included. Easy access carport and enjoy the pool amenities that this private neighborhood offers. Pets are case by case.