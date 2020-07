Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home for lease on a cul de sac street. Open kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast bar, stainless microwave, dishwasher & range, under mount sink and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Beautiful wood flooring and NO carpet! Living room with skylight, textured walls and fireplace with gas starter. Backyard features a small patio, trees and wood fence. Sorry NO PETS.