Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Two Story Home in Booth Creek walking distance to schools and parks. Light and bright family room with wood burning brick fireplace perfect for the cold weather. Main floor master with standing shower, dual sinks and 2 separate closets. Upstairs features 2 secondary spacious bedrooms, large walk in game closet with shelving and laundry area.

Fresh paint throughout home and new fencing in backyard.