All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 2027 Via Corona.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
2027 Via Corona
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2027 Via Corona

2027 via Corona · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2027 via Corona, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
UPDATED Detached Home in Great Community - Property Id: 65834

This completely updated, detached home comes with all of the perks of a private residence - privacy and a large pet friendly yard - combined with the amenities of a townhome complex - access to the community pool and front yard maintenance - included!
This home features an open living area with a wood burning fire place, an updated kitchen with ample storage and granite countertops, and two equal sized bedrooms with plentiful closet space. On top of that, this home is located in a quiet Carrollton neighborhood within walking distance of blue ribbon schools and a beautiful park all while also being minutes away from Addison and Plano's shops and restaurants.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/65834
Property Id 65834

(RLNE4556537)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2027 Via Corona have any available units?
2027 Via Corona doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2027 Via Corona have?
Some of 2027 Via Corona's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2027 Via Corona currently offering any rent specials?
2027 Via Corona is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2027 Via Corona pet-friendly?
Yes, 2027 Via Corona is pet friendly.
Does 2027 Via Corona offer parking?
No, 2027 Via Corona does not offer parking.
Does 2027 Via Corona have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2027 Via Corona does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2027 Via Corona have a pool?
Yes, 2027 Via Corona has a pool.
Does 2027 Via Corona have accessible units?
No, 2027 Via Corona does not have accessible units.
Does 2027 Via Corona have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2027 Via Corona has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Tree Condos
2730 Oak Tree Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Residences at the Collection
4025 Huffines Blvd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Villas of Josey Ranch
2050 Keller Springs Road
Carrollton, TX 75006
Keller Springs Crossing
3221 Keller Springs Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Sloane Street Apartments
4216 Sloane Street
Carrollton, TX 75007
Hillside
1020 Raleigh Dr
Carrollton, TX 75007
The Place At Saddle Creek
3420 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Bella Vida at Coyote Ridge
4253 Hunt Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District