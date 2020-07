2027 CRESTOVER Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM WITH 2 LIVING AND 2 EATING AREAS, TWO CAR REAR ENTRY GARAGE. CORNER LOT WITH WOOD PRIVACY FENCE. INTERIOR PAINTED WITH DECORATOR COLORS, FABULOUS CERAMIC TILE THROUGHOUT WITH CARPET IN BEDROOMS . NEW KITCHEN CABINETS WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. MICROWAVE AND KITCHEN APPLIANCES ON ORDER. CEILING FANS AND DECORATOR LIGHT FIXTURES. COVERED PATIO IN REAR. SEE QUALIFICATIONS IN TRANSACTION DESK AFTER RECEIVING COPY OF PAY STUB, DRIVER'S LICENSE AND EMAIL, PHONE NUMBERS, APPLICANTS APPLIES ON LINE. GOOD RENTAL HISTORY, CREDIT, ACTUAL RENT 1850.06