All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 2016 Falcon Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
2016 Falcon Ridge Drive
Last updated June 13 2019 at 6:04 AM

2016 Falcon Ridge Drive

2016 Falcon Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2016 Falcon Ridge Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Ready for Lease! Beautiful two story 3 bedroom home with 2 full bathes, 2 car attached garage in Carrollton, excellent location to major highways for easy access to work,schools, shopping and entertainment. This home has been well kept and is in move-in condition.The microwave, washer and dryer stays. Application fee $40.00 for each adult eighteen or older, pets allowed on a case to case basis,2 most recent pay stubs, Credit Report $40.00 (non-refundable), Prior Residence Info.,No smoking, No Sublease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2016 Falcon Ridge Drive have any available units?
2016 Falcon Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2016 Falcon Ridge Drive have?
Some of 2016 Falcon Ridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2016 Falcon Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2016 Falcon Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2016 Falcon Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2016 Falcon Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2016 Falcon Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2016 Falcon Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 2016 Falcon Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2016 Falcon Ridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2016 Falcon Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 2016 Falcon Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2016 Falcon Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2016 Falcon Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2016 Falcon Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2016 Falcon Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Union at Carrollton Square
1111 South Main Street
Carrollton, TX 75006
Residences at the Collection
4025 Huffines Blvd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Oakhaven
3330 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Sevilla Condos
1455 N. Perry Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
The Ellis Apartments
4221 Old Denton Rd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Woods at Lakeshore
3560 Country Square Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
Frankford Station
1700 West Frankford Road
Carrollton, TX 75007
Briarcrest Apartments
1330 Mac Arthur Dr
Carrollton, TX 75007

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District