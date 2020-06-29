2016 Falcon Ridge Drive

Amenities
Ready for Lease! Beautiful two story 3 bedroom home with 2 full bathes, 2 car attached garage in Carrollton, excellent location to major highways for easy access to work,schools, shopping and entertainment. This home has been well kept and is in move-in condition.The microwave, washer and dryer stays. Application fee $40.00 for each adult eighteen or older, pets allowed on a case to case basis,2 most recent pay stubs, Credit Report $40.00 (non-refundable), Prior Residence Info.,No smoking, No Sublease