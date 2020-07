Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained charming 4 bed 2 bath one story house in a highly desired neighborhood of Carrollton! The house is close to shopping, dinning and major high ways. The house has great floor plan with formal dinning in front, big living room in the middle, kitchen on the left, master on the right back. The has wood and tile floor on high traffic area and carpet in rooms. Big and private backyard.