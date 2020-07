Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

YOU'LL LOVE THIS CLEAN,WELL KEPT AND EFFICIENT FAMILY HOME IN SUPERB CARROLLTON LOCATION !! THIS UPDATED AND MODERN HM BOASTS A WELL APPOINTED FLOOR-PLAN COMPLETE WITH KING SIZED MASTER SUITE, GENEROUS BEDROOMS AND SPACIOUS DINING AREA. GORGEOUS WOOD FLOORING, FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT AND VAST OASIS BACKYARD WITH LARGE COVERED PATIO PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING MAKE THIS HM THE ABSOLUTE BEST DEAL IN NORTH CARROLLTON. DON'T MISS THIS GEM + A MUST SEE PROPERTY *