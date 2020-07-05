All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated May 3 2019 at 5:58 AM

1945 Rambling Ridge Lane

1945 Rambling Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

1945 Rambling Ridge Lane, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
FOR RENT!! This stunning property is ready for immediate move in. The home has a spacious floor plan that consists of three bedrooms, two full baths, and multiple living areas. Close to 4 major highways, Carrollton's Blue Trail, Oak Hill Park, shopping, restaurants and more! The backyard is great for entertaining and properties with pools do not come available for rent too often. This one is ready just in time for summer. Don’t miss out!! NOTE: Pool service is included in the monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1945 Rambling Ridge Lane have any available units?
1945 Rambling Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1945 Rambling Ridge Lane have?
Some of 1945 Rambling Ridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1945 Rambling Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1945 Rambling Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1945 Rambling Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1945 Rambling Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1945 Rambling Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1945 Rambling Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 1945 Rambling Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1945 Rambling Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1945 Rambling Ridge Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1945 Rambling Ridge Lane has a pool.
Does 1945 Rambling Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 1945 Rambling Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1945 Rambling Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1945 Rambling Ridge Lane has units with dishwashers.

