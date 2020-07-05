1945 Rambling Ridge Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

FOR RENT!! This stunning property is ready for immediate move in. The home has a spacious floor plan that consists of three bedrooms, two full baths, and multiple living areas. Close to 4 major highways, Carrollton's Blue Trail, Oak Hill Park, shopping, restaurants and more! The backyard is great for entertaining and properties with pools do not come available for rent too often. This one is ready just in time for summer. Don’t miss out!! NOTE: Pool service is included in the monthly rent.