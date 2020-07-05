1940 Kensington Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 4 bed, 2 bath, 2,424 sq ft, 1 story home in Carrollton! Spacious living room with brick fireplace and vaulted ceiling! Dark wood floors in living and dining room. Attractive kitchen with lots of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances! Bathrooms with dual sinks. Large backyard, perfect for pets! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.