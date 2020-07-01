1933 Robin Meadow Drive

Amenities

Fully RENOVATED and Move in Ready! BEAUTIFUL 4 BD, 2 bath with 2 oversized living areas, 2 fireplaces, and covered patio overlooking a large backyard with storage shed or workshop with electric. NEW HARDWOODS in living areas and bedrooms. Updated kitchen with GRANITE counters, new SS appliances, and separate large pantry and laundry room. Completely remodeled bathrooms with new flooring, vanities, and tile throughout. Freshly painted interior. Garage conversion offers a great space for a family room, game room, or 4th bedroom with walk in closet. Perfect location within walking distance to Homestead Elementary in Lewisville ISD with quick access to 121, 190, and the Tollway. CALL 214-325-6347 FOR APPT.