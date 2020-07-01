All apartments in Carrollton
1933 Robin Meadow Drive

1933 Robin Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1933 Robin Meadow Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fully RENOVATED and Move in Ready! BEAUTIFUL 4 BD, 2 bath with 2 oversized living areas, 2 fireplaces, and covered patio overlooking a large backyard with storage shed or workshop with electric. NEW HARDWOODS in living areas and bedrooms. Updated kitchen with GRANITE counters, new SS appliances, and separate large pantry and laundry room. Completely remodeled bathrooms with new flooring, vanities, and tile throughout. Freshly painted interior. Garage conversion offers a great space for a family room, game room, or 4th bedroom with walk in closet. Perfect location within walking distance to Homestead Elementary in Lewisville ISD with quick access to 121, 190, and the Tollway. CALL 214-325-6347 FOR APPT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1933 Robin Meadow Drive have any available units?
1933 Robin Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1933 Robin Meadow Drive have?
Some of 1933 Robin Meadow Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1933 Robin Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1933 Robin Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1933 Robin Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1933 Robin Meadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1933 Robin Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1933 Robin Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 1933 Robin Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1933 Robin Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1933 Robin Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 1933 Robin Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1933 Robin Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 1933 Robin Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1933 Robin Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1933 Robin Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.

