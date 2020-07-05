1912 Chamberlain Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Close to schools, shopping and entertainment this 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom property has an open floor plan with new flooring throughout. Very clean. New carpeting, new wood flooring, and new tile. New granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. All rooms have new ceiling fans. New paint all over. Kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances. Large backyard with two patios for entertaining and is ready for move in. Close to all major highways. Call Tony Allen at 214-535-1440 for showing instructions. Pets ok. No aggressive breeds. Nonrefundable pet deposit per animal.