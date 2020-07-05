1900 Kensington Drive

Amenities
1 story, 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 4th bedroom can be a Study or Game Room, 2 Garage space. Jack and Jill bathroom in 2nd and 3rd bedroom. Curved driveway in front of the house. Double sink in the master bedroom. Extra storage and gated space for RV Parking. Corner house in the intersection of Josey and Kensington
Application fee of $50 for each applicant age 18 years and above. No Pets allowed. Need to submit the application with all the information required in the form and copy of ID. Incomplete form will be an automatic rejection.