1847 Wintergreen Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home is fully renovated and move-in ready! Completely renovated from bathrooms, kitchen counter-tops, appliances and laminate floors in bedrooms. This 4 bedroom, 2 bath features gorgeous flat-smooth walls and a wonderful covered patio that is perfect for entertaining. Family and friends will enjoy relaxing in the spacious backyard. Home has an additional heated and cooled 200 sq.ft of living space not included in tax. This additional private room has its own bathroom and small kitchen, which could be used as an Airbnb as tenants responsibility. Excellent location with convenient access to highways & DFW airport are only minutes away.