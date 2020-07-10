All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 1847 Wintergreen Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
1847 Wintergreen Road
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:24 PM

1847 Wintergreen Road

1847 Wintergreen Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1847 Wintergreen Road, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home is fully renovated and move-in ready! Completely renovated from bathrooms, kitchen counter-tops, appliances and laminate floors in bedrooms. This 4 bedroom, 2 bath features gorgeous flat-smooth walls and a wonderful covered patio that is perfect for entertaining. Family and friends will enjoy relaxing in the spacious backyard. Home has an additional heated and cooled 200 sq.ft of living space not included in tax. This additional private room has its own bathroom and small kitchen, which could be used as an Airbnb as tenants responsibility. Excellent location with convenient access to highways & DFW airport are only minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1847 Wintergreen Road have any available units?
1847 Wintergreen Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1847 Wintergreen Road have?
Some of 1847 Wintergreen Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1847 Wintergreen Road currently offering any rent specials?
1847 Wintergreen Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1847 Wintergreen Road pet-friendly?
No, 1847 Wintergreen Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1847 Wintergreen Road offer parking?
Yes, 1847 Wintergreen Road offers parking.
Does 1847 Wintergreen Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1847 Wintergreen Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1847 Wintergreen Road have a pool?
No, 1847 Wintergreen Road does not have a pool.
Does 1847 Wintergreen Road have accessible units?
No, 1847 Wintergreen Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1847 Wintergreen Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1847 Wintergreen Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Move Cross Country
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Union at Carrollton Square
1111 South Main Street
Carrollton, TX 75006
Switchyard Apartments
1199 North Broadway Street
Carrollton, TX 75006
Mansions At Sunset Ridge
1440 Carrollton Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Olympus on Broadway
1415 South Broadway Street
Carrollton, TX 75006
Avenues at Carrollton
4689 Mustang Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
Keystone At Castle Hills
4600 N Josey Ln
Carrollton, TX 75056
Westbridge
2300 Marsh Ln
Carrollton, TX 75006
Frankford Station
1700 West Frankford Road
Carrollton, TX 75007

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District