Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Rare lease opportunity in a desirable area. This home is top notch inside with SS appliances, wood flooring, upgraded kitchen tile, granite in kitchen and dry bar area. Ample space with 2 living areas, 1 dining area, a bar for entertaining and 4 bedrooms. Conveniently located near all major highways on a quiet, mature street.

Tenant occupied until 10-31. Available for move in second week of Nov.