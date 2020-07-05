All apartments in Carrollton
Find more places like 1826 Lakecrest Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
1826 Lakecrest Circle
Last updated March 21 2019 at 9:40 PM

1826 Lakecrest Circle

1826 Lakecrest Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carrollton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1826 Lakecrest Circle, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
game room
parking
garage
tennis court
FREE GOLF, TENNIS, SWIMMING, GYM, FISHING. Basketball. Enjoy all of the amenities of Country Places exclusive community. A picture view of golf course & lake with swan from backyard & balconies. Townhouse with 3 br, 2 full baths & 2 half bath. Spacious kitchen has unique design and many upgrades. No carpet. Wood floors in all bedrooms. Pretty tiles throught 1st floor. The loft area is flexible, could be used as 4th bedroom, game room...Close to Addison, major roads and many restaurants. Must see to appreciate the daily life you could enjoy here. Owner pays HOA fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1826 Lakecrest Circle have any available units?
1826 Lakecrest Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1826 Lakecrest Circle have?
Some of 1826 Lakecrest Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1826 Lakecrest Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1826 Lakecrest Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1826 Lakecrest Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1826 Lakecrest Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1826 Lakecrest Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1826 Lakecrest Circle offers parking.
Does 1826 Lakecrest Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1826 Lakecrest Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1826 Lakecrest Circle have a pool?
No, 1826 Lakecrest Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1826 Lakecrest Circle have accessible units?
No, 1826 Lakecrest Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1826 Lakecrest Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1826 Lakecrest Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Switchyard Apartments
1199 North Broadway Street
Carrollton, TX 75006
ARIUM Creekside
3620 Huffines Blvd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Lenox Castle Hills
1835 Parker Rd
Carrollton, TX 75010
Arbors of Carrollton
2240 E Trinity Mills Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Trinity Mills Apartments
2750 E Trinity Mills Rd
Carrollton, TX 75006
Galleria Townhomes
1737 E Frankford Rd
Carrollton, TX 75007
Wind Dance
1220 Indian Run Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010
Westbridge
2300 Marsh Ln
Carrollton, TX 75006

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms
Carrollton Apartments with ParkingCarrollton Apartments with Pool
Carrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District