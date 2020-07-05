1826 Lakecrest Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym game room parking garage tennis court

FREE GOLF, TENNIS, SWIMMING, GYM, FISHING. Basketball. Enjoy all of the amenities of Country Places exclusive community. A picture view of golf course & lake with swan from backyard & balconies. Townhouse with 3 br, 2 full baths & 2 half bath. Spacious kitchen has unique design and many upgrades. No carpet. Wood floors in all bedrooms. Pretty tiles throught 1st floor. The loft area is flexible, could be used as 4th bedroom, game room...Close to Addison, major roads and many restaurants. Must see to appreciate the daily life you could enjoy here. Owner pays HOA fee.