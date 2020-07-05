All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1805 Sandpiper Lane

1805 Sandpiper Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1805 Sandpiper Lane, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
extra storage
Clean and well-maintained 2 bed, 2 bath town home in north Carrollton is ready for move-in. 42-inch cabinets in kitchen with walk-in pantry and separate utility room. Stacked living and dining rooms have a great view of the large landscaped covered patio. Nook at the top of the stairs is perfect for a desk. Upstairs master suite has a raised area with mirrored walls perfect for a piano or separate sitting area. Spacious master bath features a jetted tub, separate shower, dual sinks, and a walk-in closet. Lots of extra storage under the stairs. All appliances included. Landlord pays HOA. Enjoy the sparkling community pool right around the corner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 Sandpiper Lane have any available units?
1805 Sandpiper Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1805 Sandpiper Lane have?
Some of 1805 Sandpiper Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1805 Sandpiper Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1805 Sandpiper Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 Sandpiper Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1805 Sandpiper Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1805 Sandpiper Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1805 Sandpiper Lane offers parking.
Does 1805 Sandpiper Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1805 Sandpiper Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 Sandpiper Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1805 Sandpiper Lane has a pool.
Does 1805 Sandpiper Lane have accessible units?
No, 1805 Sandpiper Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 Sandpiper Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1805 Sandpiper Lane has units with dishwashers.

