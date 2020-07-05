1805 Sandpiper Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

Clean and well-maintained 2 bed, 2 bath town home in north Carrollton is ready for move-in. 42-inch cabinets in kitchen with walk-in pantry and separate utility room. Stacked living and dining rooms have a great view of the large landscaped covered patio. Nook at the top of the stairs is perfect for a desk. Upstairs master suite has a raised area with mirrored walls perfect for a piano or separate sitting area. Spacious master bath features a jetted tub, separate shower, dual sinks, and a walk-in closet. Lots of extra storage under the stairs. All appliances included. Landlord pays HOA. Enjoy the sparkling community pool right around the corner.