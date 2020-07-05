All apartments in Carrollton
1726 Hartford Dr

1726 Hartford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1726 Hartford Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Upgrading, Pre-Lease Now! Located in the Rosemeade Addition, this spacious home has been recently updated and is coming soon! Large open floorplan, mini bar, Spacious bedrooms with walk in closets, Granite countertops, New carpets, New paint, New LED Lightings, and new fixtures. Your double french doors open to a large shaded backyard with a deck, new wooden privacy fence and fresh sod. Great Schools, located in the award winning Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD: Davis Elementary, Blalack Middle School, Creekview High School. Call us today for a showing, this home will not last long!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1726 Hartford Dr have any available units?
1726 Hartford Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1726 Hartford Dr have?
Some of 1726 Hartford Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters.
Is 1726 Hartford Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1726 Hartford Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1726 Hartford Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1726 Hartford Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1726 Hartford Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1726 Hartford Dr offers parking.
Does 1726 Hartford Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1726 Hartford Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1726 Hartford Dr have a pool?
No, 1726 Hartford Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1726 Hartford Dr have accessible units?
No, 1726 Hartford Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1726 Hartford Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1726 Hartford Dr has units with dishwashers.

