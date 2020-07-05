1726 Hartford Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Upgrading, Pre-Lease Now! Located in the Rosemeade Addition, this spacious home has been recently updated and is coming soon! Large open floorplan, mini bar, Spacious bedrooms with walk in closets, Granite countertops, New carpets, New paint, New LED Lightings, and new fixtures. Your double french doors open to a large shaded backyard with a deck, new wooden privacy fence and fresh sod. Great Schools, located in the award winning Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD: Davis Elementary, Blalack Middle School, Creekview High School. Call us today for a showing, this home will not last long!