Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 bed room house in a quite and nice neighborhood, desired school district and big yard located in a popular area of Carrollton. House is close to schools, parks, and offer quick access to major high ways! First floor with big living room & 2nd living area can be a fantastic TV room or a great office. Kitchen has beautiful back splash and granite counter top. All bedrooms are located on 2nd floor.