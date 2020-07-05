1537 Pawnee Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy the advantages of a cul de sac and serene setting with lake, fountains, benches and trees. Access to lake and walking or jogging trail from backyard or front sidewalk. Lakeview from most of the rooms. Wood floors and granite counters added 2015, SS stove and sink, SS MW and DW in 2019, open floor plan with Kitchen, Breakfast and Living Area. AC compressor replaced in 2017. Outside repainted July 2018. Large Master with great view of the lake. Covered patio and covered entry, sprinkler system and gutters. Gas lit fireplace. It's hard to find a prettier setting than this. Definitely a premium location. PROPERTY AVAILABLE APRIL 15. NO SMOKING. NO PETS PREFERRED, BUT NEGOTIABLE AND WOULD INCLUDE NON-REF DEP.