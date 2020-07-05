All apartments in Carrollton
1537 Pawnee Trail

1537 Pawnee Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1537 Pawnee Trail, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy the advantages of a cul de sac and serene setting with lake, fountains, benches and trees. Access to lake and walking or jogging trail from backyard or front sidewalk. Lakeview from most of the rooms. Wood floors and granite counters added 2015, SS stove and sink, SS MW and DW in 2019, open floor plan with Kitchen, Breakfast and Living Area. AC compressor replaced in 2017. Outside repainted July 2018. Large Master with great view of the lake. Covered patio and covered entry, sprinkler system and gutters. Gas lit fireplace. It's hard to find a prettier setting than this. Definitely a premium location. PROPERTY AVAILABLE APRIL 15. NO SMOKING. NO PETS PREFERRED, BUT NEGOTIABLE AND WOULD INCLUDE NON-REF DEP.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1537 Pawnee Trail have any available units?
1537 Pawnee Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1537 Pawnee Trail have?
Some of 1537 Pawnee Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1537 Pawnee Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1537 Pawnee Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1537 Pawnee Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1537 Pawnee Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1537 Pawnee Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1537 Pawnee Trail offers parking.
Does 1537 Pawnee Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1537 Pawnee Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1537 Pawnee Trail have a pool?
No, 1537 Pawnee Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1537 Pawnee Trail have accessible units?
No, 1537 Pawnee Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1537 Pawnee Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1537 Pawnee Trail has units with dishwashers.

