Home
/
Carrollton, TX
/
1519 Mission Ridge Trail
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

1519 Mission Ridge Trail

1519 Mission Ridge Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

1519 Mission Ridge Trail, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Convenience location easy access to highway. Light, bright and spacious home. This 2 story home features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Master down, Large Living room High ceilings, kitchen with large island and granite counter top. Large back yard, waiting for you to move-in. Application and Tenant Selection Criteria in transaction desk must be used. TAR-2003 RESIDENTIAL LEASE APPLICATION FOR EACH PERSON 18 OR OVER. NO POOLS, SPAS, SWINGSETS, TRAMPOLINES OR DAYCARE ALLOWED IN OR ON THE PROPERTY. COLOR COPY OF ALL DL'S. ALSO INCLUDE & LAST 3 PAY STUBS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1519 Mission Ridge Trail have any available units?
1519 Mission Ridge Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1519 Mission Ridge Trail have?
Some of 1519 Mission Ridge Trail's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1519 Mission Ridge Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1519 Mission Ridge Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1519 Mission Ridge Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1519 Mission Ridge Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1519 Mission Ridge Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1519 Mission Ridge Trail offers parking.
Does 1519 Mission Ridge Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1519 Mission Ridge Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1519 Mission Ridge Trail have a pool?
No, 1519 Mission Ridge Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1519 Mission Ridge Trail have accessible units?
No, 1519 Mission Ridge Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1519 Mission Ridge Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1519 Mission Ridge Trail has units with dishwashers.

