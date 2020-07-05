1509 Santa Fe Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

4beds and 2baths single story house in heart of Carrollton. This perfect family home offers natural hardwood floor, upgraded carpet , black light fixtures and neutral painting color. Impressive tile fire place, spacious and open family room is naturally lit by wall window and view of covered patio and good size back yard. Richly appointed island kitchen boasts of granite counter top, SS appliances and plenty of cabinets. Master suite is enhanced by dual sink, walk-in closet and sitting area. Impeccably maintained north facing house. Easy access to highways, shopping and restaurants.