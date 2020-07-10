All apartments in Carrollton
1506 Parkside Drive

Location

1506 Parkside Drive, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Come see this expansive 1,308 sqft half duplex featuring an inviting living space that boasts a gas burning fireplace, a galley kitchen with plenty of storage, a spacious master bedroom complete with full en-suite, two other large bedrooms perfect for sleep, study, and storage, plus another full bath off of the hallway. The backyard offers a private, realxing outdoor space. This property is conveniently located a short drive from I-35, Belt Line Rd, Perry Middle School, Central Elementary, and many retail and restaurant establishments. Tenant to verify all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1506 Parkside Drive have any available units?
1506 Parkside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1506 Parkside Drive have?
Some of 1506 Parkside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1506 Parkside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1506 Parkside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1506 Parkside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1506 Parkside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1506 Parkside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1506 Parkside Drive offers parking.
Does 1506 Parkside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1506 Parkside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1506 Parkside Drive have a pool?
No, 1506 Parkside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1506 Parkside Drive have accessible units?
No, 1506 Parkside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1506 Parkside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1506 Parkside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

