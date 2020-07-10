1506 Parkside Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Come see this expansive 1,308 sqft half duplex featuring an inviting living space that boasts a gas burning fireplace, a galley kitchen with plenty of storage, a spacious master bedroom complete with full en-suite, two other large bedrooms perfect for sleep, study, and storage, plus another full bath off of the hallway. The backyard offers a private, realxing outdoor space. This property is conveniently located a short drive from I-35, Belt Line Rd, Perry Middle School, Central Elementary, and many retail and restaurant establishments. Tenant to verify all utilities.