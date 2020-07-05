1505 E Branch Hollow Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage pool playground guest suite

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage guest suite media room

AVAILABLE NOW! Beautiful 5 Bedroom with 3 Car Garage Located in Carrollton, Texas! - Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 4 Bath, 3 Living Areas, 2 Dining Areas, 3 Car Rear Entry Garage. Property features handscraped hardwoods, spacious family room, gameroom, media room, eat-in kitchen, formal dining, granite kitchen countertops, huge island - breakfast bar, kitchen appliances including refrigerator, tumbled stone backsplash, master bedroom down stairs, master bath with jetted tub & separate shower, corian vanities, guest suite with full bath on main level, wrought iron balusters on winding staircase. Landscaped, sprinkler system, fenced back yard, covered patio, and lawn service included. No Pets. Available Now!



Common features include community pool, jogging/bike path and playground.

Owner pays HOA Dues for full use of facilities.



From 121 Toll N, Go East on Hebron, Right on Prairie, Left on Standridge and Right on Branch Hollow.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5053818)