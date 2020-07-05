All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated November 22 2019 at 3:33 AM

1505 E Branch Hollow Drive

1505 East Branch Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1505 East Branch Hollow Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
playground
guest suite
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest suite
media room
AVAILABLE NOW! Beautiful 5 Bedroom with 3 Car Garage Located in Carrollton, Texas! - Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 4 Bath, 3 Living Areas, 2 Dining Areas, 3 Car Rear Entry Garage. Property features handscraped hardwoods, spacious family room, gameroom, media room, eat-in kitchen, formal dining, granite kitchen countertops, huge island - breakfast bar, kitchen appliances including refrigerator, tumbled stone backsplash, master bedroom down stairs, master bath with jetted tub & separate shower, corian vanities, guest suite with full bath on main level, wrought iron balusters on winding staircase. Landscaped, sprinkler system, fenced back yard, covered patio, and lawn service included. No Pets. Available Now!

Common features include community pool, jogging/bike path and playground.
Owner pays HOA Dues for full use of facilities.

From 121 Toll N, Go East on Hebron, Right on Prairie, Left on Standridge and Right on Branch Hollow.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5053818)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 E Branch Hollow Drive have any available units?
1505 E Branch Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1505 E Branch Hollow Drive have?
Some of 1505 E Branch Hollow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 E Branch Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1505 E Branch Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 E Branch Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1505 E Branch Hollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1505 E Branch Hollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1505 E Branch Hollow Drive offers parking.
Does 1505 E Branch Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1505 E Branch Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 E Branch Hollow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1505 E Branch Hollow Drive has a pool.
Does 1505 E Branch Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 1505 E Branch Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 E Branch Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1505 E Branch Hollow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

