1444 Hollow Ridge Drive

1444 Hollow Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1444 Hollow Ridge Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous 2 story home in beautiful Meadowgreen Park. Open concept and vaulted ceiling in living room. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite tile counters and gas cook top & oven . Master bathroom includes double sinks, separate shower, jetted tub, and large walk-in closet. Relax in the tree shade on the patio of this large, newly fenced backyard with stone accented landscaping. This community boasts a network of trails, greenbelts, and parks, as well as community pool and tennis and basketball courts. Shopping and restaurants are just a short drive away. NO VIEWINGS UNTIL MAY 31

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

