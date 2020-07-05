1444 Hollow Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage tennis court

Gorgeous 2 story home in beautiful Meadowgreen Park. Open concept and vaulted ceiling in living room. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite tile counters and gas cook top & oven . Master bathroom includes double sinks, separate shower, jetted tub, and large walk-in closet. Relax in the tree shade on the patio of this large, newly fenced backyard with stone accented landscaping. This community boasts a network of trails, greenbelts, and parks, as well as community pool and tennis and basketball courts. Shopping and restaurants are just a short drive away. NO VIEWINGS UNTIL MAY 31