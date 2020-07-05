1405 Van Winkle Drive

Amenities

VAULTED WHITE CEILINGS. SPACIOUS. TONS OF UPGRADES. LANDLORD WILL TAKE CARE YARD MAINTENANCE. Beautiful 2 story home in Moore Farm community. Features open floor plan, 4 BR, 3.5 bath, game room, huge media room, and 2 car garage. Kitchen with new floorings, modern white cabinets, trendy backsplash, and new BLACK STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. Master bath with large shower, frameless shower door. All bathrooms upstairs have been updated with new tiles, floorings, and frameless sliding shower doors. Backyard with covered patio, and motorized driveway gate. Equipped with SMART HOME DEVICES. Enjoy all amenities including community pool, playgrounds, walking trails.