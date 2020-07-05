All apartments in Carrollton
1405 Van Winkle Drive
Last updated October 12 2019 at 7:10 AM

1405 Van Winkle Drive

1405 Van Winkle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1405 Van Winkle Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
VAULTED WHITE CEILINGS. SPACIOUS. TONS OF UPGRADES. LANDLORD WILL TAKE CARE YARD MAINTENANCE. Beautiful 2 story home in Moore Farm community. Features open floor plan, 4 BR, 3.5 bath, game room, huge media room, and 2 car garage. Kitchen with new floorings, modern white cabinets, trendy backsplash, and new BLACK STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. Master bath with large shower, frameless shower door. All bathrooms upstairs have been updated with new tiles, floorings, and frameless sliding shower doors. Backyard with covered patio, and motorized driveway gate. Equipped with SMART HOME DEVICES. Enjoy all amenities including community pool, playgrounds, walking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 Van Winkle Drive have any available units?
1405 Van Winkle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1405 Van Winkle Drive have?
Some of 1405 Van Winkle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 Van Winkle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1405 Van Winkle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 Van Winkle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1405 Van Winkle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1405 Van Winkle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1405 Van Winkle Drive offers parking.
Does 1405 Van Winkle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 Van Winkle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 Van Winkle Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1405 Van Winkle Drive has a pool.
Does 1405 Van Winkle Drive have accessible units?
No, 1405 Van Winkle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 Van Winkle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1405 Van Winkle Drive has units with dishwashers.

