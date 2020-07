Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities

This gorgeous home is going to go fast! This updated 3 bedroom home is in a great location, close to the highway. This home boasts 2 living areas, a large kitchen with a breakfast area which features a wide window seat. A nice half bathroom downstairs is perfect for guests. The formal dining room is separated from the living area by an elegant arched opening. A nice sized family room is located upstairs and makes a nice play room.