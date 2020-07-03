All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1319 Silver Maple Drive

1319 Silver Maple Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1319 Silver Maple Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
SOLAR PANEL.LED LITS, NO CARPET. which save hundred of dollars. As you walk in, the feeling of openness and quality is apparent. Formal living, you can use as office too, Dining room has an entry to kitchen. Bright formal living room with a fire place. The kitchen is perfect with highly branded appliances, refrigerator included. Gas cook top. Cozy breakfast space with bench space. Covered porch you can use for multipurpose. Master bed room has privacy and access to patio.Three b-rooms are separated and allow space and privacy for all.Newer appliances, HVAC,W- heater,Windows and roof. Walking distance to city Park, In a mile radius highways,restaurants,Kroger,sprout,W-mart etc etc.Friendly neighborhood. Welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1319 Silver Maple Drive have any available units?
1319 Silver Maple Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1319 Silver Maple Drive have?
Some of 1319 Silver Maple Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1319 Silver Maple Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1319 Silver Maple Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1319 Silver Maple Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1319 Silver Maple Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1319 Silver Maple Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1319 Silver Maple Drive offers parking.
Does 1319 Silver Maple Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1319 Silver Maple Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1319 Silver Maple Drive have a pool?
No, 1319 Silver Maple Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1319 Silver Maple Drive have accessible units?
No, 1319 Silver Maple Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1319 Silver Maple Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1319 Silver Maple Drive has units with dishwashers.

