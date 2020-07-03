1319 Silver Maple Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

SOLAR PANEL.LED LITS, NO CARPET. which save hundred of dollars. As you walk in, the feeling of openness and quality is apparent. Formal living, you can use as office too, Dining room has an entry to kitchen. Bright formal living room with a fire place. The kitchen is perfect with highly branded appliances, refrigerator included. Gas cook top. Cozy breakfast space with bench space. Covered porch you can use for multipurpose. Master bed room has privacy and access to patio.Three b-rooms are separated and allow space and privacy for all.Newer appliances, HVAC,W- heater,Windows and roof. Walking distance to city Park, In a mile radius highways,restaurants,Kroger,sprout,W-mart etc etc.Friendly neighborhood. Welcome.