Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets playground fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground garage

First time rental! Very neat and clean, no carpet! Two large living areas. Lots of windows, two story entry. Huge master suite with room for a sitting area. Oversized master bath, double sinks, separate shower and tub plus big walk in closet. Great location that is close to shopping, parks, playground, Library, GWB Tollway and I35. You will be pleased!