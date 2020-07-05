1213 Lone Wolf Trail

Amenities

Step into the home and you are welcomed by this unique floor plan! Stained glass windows in the foyer, one living area is open to the dining room and flows nicely to the kitchen with breakfast bar. Breakfast nook has a second patio. Second living area is ideal for an office or play room. Owner's retreat has a fireplace and is separate from the other two bedrooms. Third level hideaway for a reading nook, or just to relax. Walking distance to the community park. Furniture can stay for additional $150 per month. Pets subject to owner approval. Deposit of $350 per pet is required. Application Fee is $50 per adult. To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.