1213 Lone Wolf Trail
1213 Lone Wolf Trail

Location

1213 Lone Wolf Trail, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Step into the home and you are welcomed by this unique floor plan! Stained glass windows in the foyer, one living area is open to the dining room and flows nicely to the kitchen with breakfast bar. Breakfast nook has a second patio. Second living area is ideal for an office or play room. Owner's retreat has a fireplace and is separate from the other two bedrooms. Third level hideaway for a reading nook, or just to relax. Walking distance to the community park. Furniture can stay for additional $150 per month. Pets subject to owner approval. Deposit of $350 per pet is required. Application Fee is $50 per adult. To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1213 Lone Wolf Trail have any available units?
1213 Lone Wolf Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1213 Lone Wolf Trail have?
Some of 1213 Lone Wolf Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1213 Lone Wolf Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1213 Lone Wolf Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1213 Lone Wolf Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1213 Lone Wolf Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1213 Lone Wolf Trail offer parking?
No, 1213 Lone Wolf Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1213 Lone Wolf Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1213 Lone Wolf Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1213 Lone Wolf Trail have a pool?
No, 1213 Lone Wolf Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1213 Lone Wolf Trail have accessible units?
No, 1213 Lone Wolf Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1213 Lone Wolf Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1213 Lone Wolf Trail has units with dishwashers.

